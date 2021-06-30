Pattana Pragathi for 10 days

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021 23:14 IST

Sanitation, prevention of seasonal diseases, and afforestation will assume importance in the Pattana Pragathi programme being taken up by GHMC for 10 days starting from Thursday onwards.

Removal of garbage from across the city, de-weeding of the road margins, desilting of the drains and cleaning them, and construction and demolition waste removal from the roadside will be taken up as part of the drive. Owners of the vacant plots will be issued notices before the weed growth will be removed from their plots. This will be followed up by slapping the owners with penalty and administrative costs, a press note from GHMC informed.

Parks, convention centres, schools, anganwadis, ward offices and health centres will be cleaned up along with graveyards, bus stands, railway stations, and public toilets. As part of the disease prevention activities, stagnant water is to be drained, and in case it cannot be drained, anti-larval balls need to be dropped in them once a week. Water stagnation has to be prevented in schools, anganwadi centres, and all public institution premises. Anti-larval and fogging operations need to be taken up everywhere.

Advertising

Advertising

Haritha Haram activities will be taken up during Pattana Pragathi, and avenues and medians will be planted with saplings, the note said.