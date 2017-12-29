Pattadar passbooks to contain loan amount

The title deed-cum-pattadar pass books that the State government proposes to issue to farmers shortly will have entries about outstanding loans borrowed by them from commercial banks. This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali while discussing the passbooks at a media conference on Friday. The books will have 17 security features. On the ongoing land records purification, whose first phase will come to an end this week, he said 1.97 crore acres out of 2.13 crore acres of land surveyed was cleared. As much as 92% land was cleared which was a good augury in view of apprehensions expressed by the industry in setting up units because huge chunks of holdings were in litigation. The second phase of land survey will be carried out shortly in balance 363 villages where the work had not begun.