Pattadar passbooks to contain loan amount

The title deed-cum-pattadar pass books that the State government proposes to issue to farmers shortly will have entries about outstanding loans borrowed by them from commercial banks. This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali while discussing the passbooks at a media conference on Friday. The books will have 17 security features. On the ongoing land records purification, whose first phase will come to an end this week, he said 1.97 crore acres out of 2.13 crore acres of land surveyed was cleared. As much as 92% land was cleared which was a good augury in view of apprehensions expressed by the industry in setting up units because huge chunks of holdings were in litigation. The second phase of land survey will be carried out shortly in balance 363 villages where the work had not begun.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor