Pattachitra art steals the show at exhibition

Pattachitra paintings that depict Hindu mythological tales were among several exhibits at an exhibition of ethnic handicrafts from Shantiniketan in West Bengal. The seven-day exhibition opened at YWCA at West Marredpally will conclude on August 20.

Also on display were jute sarees, jute chappal, diverse and customized prints on sarees, terracotta ceramic pottery, chikankari, madur (grass mats) and custom made jewellery.

Pattachitra paintings were on lanterns, wall hangings and palm hand fans. It is the oldest and one of the most popular art forms of Bengal and neighbouring Odisha. The exhibition is organised by Shantiniketan based Swayambhar NARI (Non Formal Action Research Institute) to give exposure to artisans and a marketing platform, said Sudeshna Paul, secretary of the organisation.

The eco-friendly expo depicts cultures of various States with a riot of colour on one platform. It has the right mix of tradition and trend.