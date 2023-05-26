Patta distribution for tribespeople from June 24: Minister

May 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MULUGU

Minister for ST Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Friday (May 26) said that the distribution of patta to tribespeople under the RoFR Act would begin on June 24.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a chilli-processing unit built under the aegis of Adivasi Sammakka Saralamma group at Mangapet in Mulugu district, she said the BRS government was implementing a string of programmes to ensure better education, health facilities and livelihood opportunities for tribespeople.

She also inaugurated a building at mandal parishad primary school at Balannagudem and the new revenue guest house in Mangapet. At Muppanapally village in Kannaigudem mandal, she inaugurated a fuel station established under the aegis of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) and laid foundation stones for construction of GCC’s fuel stations at Jakaram and Pusuru villages.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka, additional collector (local bodies) Ila Tripathi, superintendent of police Gaush Alam and others were present. The minister also made a whirlwind tour of various interior areas of the tribal dominated district later in the day.

