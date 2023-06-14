Patients stopped at NIMS main gate as CM lays stone for new facility

June 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated June 15, 2023 01:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Patients had a tough time at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Wednesday when their vehicles were stopped from entering the hospital as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister Harish Rao were busy laying the foundation stone for a 2,000-bed facility.

As the ceremony was being conducted inside the premises, many patients, who had prior appointments with doctors at NIMS, were not allowed to enter through the main gate at Punjagutta.

Security was beefed up at the main entrance of the hospital on Wednesday. Additional security guards were deployed along with traffic police personnel. While nobody was being stopped walking into the hospital, people on vehicles were being told to either park their vehicles elsewhere or try getting in from the other entrance located on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills.

Traffic police had set up parking spots at nearby locations, one of them being the Next Galleria Mall at Irrum Manzil. But, since this is 500 metres away from the main gate of the hospital, it was difficult for people to park and that too, in this searing heat. As the NIMS campus is huge, after entering the premises patients again have to walk for another 400 to 500 metres to reach different blocks.

Meanwhile, the foundation stone laying ceremony seemed more of a public meeting. The sound system at the event was so blaring that one could hear the speech in the parking lot of the Next Galleria Mall.

Despite the police issuing a traffic advisory, there was a huge congestion of traffic on the Khairatabad-Punjagutta stretch on Wednesday afternoon, which continued till evening.

