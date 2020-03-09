Patient tests negative after 6 days of treatment

HYDERABAD

He must test negative twice before he is discharged

A bit relieved but high on alert. That is how Health officials have been after learning that the 24-year-old techie, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, tested negative on Sunday.

The youth had been admitted at Gandhi Hospital on March 1 evening and news of him testing positive trickled in the next afternoon.

He was admitted to the coronavirus ICU at Gandhi Hospital. After six days of treatment, samples were collected from him and tested negative.

However, there was no official announcement about it till the time of going to press.

“His condition has improved, but he will continue to be under treatment for at least seven more days. He has to test negative twice before he can be discharged,” an official told The Hindu.

The techie was initially diagnosed with viral pneumonia. His lungs condition has improved too. Earlier, officials said that they will adopt the method followed by Kerala Health department to discharge the recovered patient. The process might involve sending samples to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation.

Despite heaving a sigh of relief, officials said they can’t afford to be lax in any sense. Though they are hoping not to come across another positive case, they are prepared for such situations.