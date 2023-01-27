Patient dies of electrocution in Government hospital in Mulugu

January 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MULUGU

A 40-year-old patient died of electrocution at the Government Area Hospital in the district headquarters town of Mulugu on Thursday. The deceased was identified as M. Ramesh, a labourer of Buddharam village in Mulugu district. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night due to sudden illness, sources said.

He headed to the washroom on the ground floor to attend nature’s call asking his mother to stay back at the bed in the general ward late on Thursday afternoon.

When he did not return even after an hour, his mother grew suspicious and searched for him in the entire hospital building along with some other attendants.

To their utter shock, they reportedly found him lying dead at the electric panel housed in a wooden cabin beside the washroom a few hours later. Hospital authorities said the deceased had been suffering from severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased on Friday, the Mulugu police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of Ramesh’s death.