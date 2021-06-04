Patient awareness booklet released

HYDERABAD

04 June 2021 20:49 IST

A patient awareness booklet which details with the impact of the anticipated COVID-19 third wave brought out by the Medicover Group of Hospitals was released by Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar. This booklet is expected to serve as a ready reference which gives details of what the third wave could be and how the children need to be protected in case if it happens.

Hospital CMD Anil Krishna, chief pediatrician P. Ravinder Reddy, director Sharath Reddy, executive director P. Harikrishna and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) general secretary Y. Krishna participated in the release.

“It is paramount that we take effective steps to prevent a third wave. While all efforts are on to stop the third wave, it is also necessary to educate the general public about the impact that the third wave could have. This booklet is a small guide to a few preventive steps particularly in safeguarding the children,” said Dr. Reddy, in a press release.

