Patent granted to DRDO CoE

Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM), a DRDO Centre of Excellence at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been granted a patent titled “Process for the Synthesis of 4-(dimethylsilane)-alkylferrocene”.

Ferrocene and its derivatives have been found important for use in catalysis, nanomaterials, pharmaceutical industries etc. The inventors of this patent are Tushar Jana (School of Chemistry, UoH and adjunct faculty in ACRHEM) and Bikash Kumar Sikder, who worked as a post-doctoral fellow in ACRHEM with Prof. Jana.

The present patent deals with the invention of a cost-effective, simple and efficient synthetic process for the synthesis of 4-(dimethylsillane) butylferrocene. It also offers a process for the synthesis of structural variants of 4-(dimethylsilyl) alkylferrocene which can be easily expanded to industrial scale, said an official release.