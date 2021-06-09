Patent for SU teacher and team

An assistant professor and his team from the University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Karimnagar’s Satavahana University bagged the Indian patent for a method of screening anti-diabetic drugs using chick embryo.

Instead of using the animals for pre-clinical studies and later turning to human beings for clinical studies of new drugs, Palle Kranthi Raju and his team used the chick embryo. He said that by using the embryo for drug trials, they could reduce the expenditure and save animal lives.

Satavahana University Vice-Chancellor S Mallesh congratulated Mr. Kranthi for his innovation and assured all assistance for further research. Registrar T. Bharath, principal Tirupathi and assistant registrar Y. Kishore also congratulated the teacher.