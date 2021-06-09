Hyderabad

Patent for SU teacher and team

An assistant professor and his team from the University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Karimnagar’s Satavahana University bagged the Indian patent for a method of screening anti-diabetic drugs using chick embryo.

Instead of using the animals for pre-clinical studies and later turning to human beings for clinical studies of new drugs, Palle Kranthi Raju and his team used the chick embryo. He said that by using the embryo for drug trials, they could reduce the expenditure and save animal lives.

Satavahana University Vice-Chancellor S Mallesh congratulated Mr. Kranthi for his innovation and assured all assistance for further research. Registrar T. Bharath, principal Tirupathi and assistant registrar Y. Kishore also congratulated the teacher.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 8:07:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/patent-for-su-teacher-and-team/article34771907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY