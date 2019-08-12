Patchwork turns a permanent solution

Temporary patchwork that the GHMC and other agencies resort to, often fail to provide any succour whatsoever. As soon as the rain-lashed roads start giving way to potholes, the civic authorities dash off their crews with BT mixture, to fill up the holes as a temporary measure.

For a permanent solution to the damaged roads, they conjure up patchwork as a remedy. These attempts, supposed to be only temporary, have almost become the permanent solutions, as enormous funding is needed for re-carpeting the roads.

The GHMC has more than 9,000 km of roads in the city under its maintenance, while the recently-established Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) has been handed over 320 km of major thoroughfares so far, with the aim of laying world-class roads with white-topping and ducting facilities for utilities. Majority of the roads at Hi-Tech City and Gachibowli, and Inner Ring Road besides national highways passing through the city have gone to HRDCL, which is on the job of offering impediment-free rides at least on the main roads. The GHMC, on the other hand, is struggling to maintain the remaining road stretches from its meagre funds. “Ideally, a fifth of the roads should be taken up every year for re-carpeting even if the road is seemingly in a good condition, which we refer to as Periodic Preventive Maintenance. This way, no question of potholes arises when it rains, and maintenance is guaranteed by the contractor for a fixed term. But the GHMC cannot spare funds to take up such enormous task,” says a senior official.

Last year, the GHMC was sanctioned ₹720 crore by the government for taking up re-carpeting on over 160 km of road stretches in the city. No stretch where the PPM work was done has been damaged in the recent rains, vouches the official. However, the government has defaulted on its promise, and released only a minor portion of the promised funds for the work. Between June 1 and August 10, the corporation has filled about 13,000 potholes. Further, it has called for tenders to cover a total of 221 bad patches on the roads, and taken up repairs to the CC roads inside colonies.