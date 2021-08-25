Pat for TS work on renewable energy

Khuba wants Telangana to focus on green hydrogen, biomass energy

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba on Wednesday appreciated the progress Telangana has made on the renewable energy front.

With a total installed capacity of 4398 MW of renewable energy, the State is developing and going to achieve its targets on time, the Minister said addressing a Telangana solar industry stakeholder interaction organised here by National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) and Telangana Solar Energy Association (T-SEA).

The government is pushing for solar PV pumps in the State, he said, hoping Telangana to undertake more work in the areas of green hydrogen, waste to energy and biomass energy.

The organisers of the meeting in a release said Mr .Khuba highlighted the need for the Centre and State governments to work together to realise the country’s renewable energy goals. India is pursuing an ambitious target to install 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. At present, 100 GW of capacity has been installed and operationalised, an additional 50 GW under installation and another 27 GW under tendering process. The Minister said as on July 31, 38.5% of the installed power generation capacity in the country is based on clean renewable energy sources.

The release said Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation vice-chairman and MD Janaih highlighted the progress Telangana has made on the RE sector, especially solar energy. T-SEA president Ashok Kumar Goud Burra and NSEFI CEO Subrahmanyam Pulipaka were among those who spoke.