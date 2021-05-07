Pat for TS efforts to propel drone ecosystem

HYDERABAD

07 May 2021 23:12 IST

A senior official in the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday said that Telangana is creating a robust ecosystem for drone in the country.

Joint Secretary Amber Dubey said this while urging stakeholders in the area of drone to focus on creating intelligent algorithms, software and IP since these are poised to play a key role ahead. The official, who was addressing a virtual conference on drones organised by industry body CII, also congratulated the State government on receiving the Ministry approval for conducting experimental delivery of vaccines by drones.

Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said it was a matter of pride that the work done in the State towards creating an ecosystem for drone is getting acknowledged across the country.

Advertising

Advertising

A CII release said OSD and Director-Emerging Technologies of Telangana government L. Ramadevi told the conference that the State was working towards creating a drone city which will foster a drone ecosystem and will enable sharing of resources, best practices and promote innovation.

CII Telangana Chairman Sameer Goel said Telangana remained at the forefront on such emerging technology front and encouraged the start-up ecosystem, while Vice- Chairman Vagish Dixit said manufacturing sector can benefit from using drone for monitoring the safety of its facilities.