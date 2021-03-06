MoHUA Secy. pats TS for urban missions

HYDERABAD

06 March 2021 23:23 IST

Secretary to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Durga Shankar Mishra has complimented the State government for the progress made in the implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANIDHI) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) schemes.

Mr. Mishra was here on Saturday to take stock of the progress of various urban missions and schemes in the State such as Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swach Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and Amrut at BRKR Bhavan, the makeshift Secretariat.

The Union Secrtary also acknowledged the achievements of the State in the implementation of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Senior official of the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) made a detailed presentation on the progress of various urban missions and schemes in Telangana.

Later, the Union Secretary travelled in Metro train from Lakdi-ka-Pul to L.B. Nagar and visited the Fathullaguda animal care centre and 2BHK (double-bedroom) houses at Vanasthalipuram.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretaries Sunil Sharma (Housing), Arvind Kumar (MA&UD), Joint Secretary in MoHUA Sanjay, Managing Director of Hyderabad Water Board M. Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Managing Director of HMRL N.V.S. Reddy, Commissioner and Director of (MA&UD) Satyanarayana, Commissioners of Warangal and Karimnagar Municipal Corporations Paemal Stpathy and Valluri Kranthi, respectively, Engineer-in-Chief of Public Health R. Sreedhar and others attended the review meeting held by the Union Secretary.