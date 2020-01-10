Hyderabad

Pat for EFLU

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan meeting foreign students at EFLU on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan meeting foreign students at EFLU on Thursday.  

Gymnasium for foreign students inaugurated

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Thursday to understand its functioning and delivery of education apart from inaugurating a newly-built gymnasium for foreign students.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar informed her that the university has earned great fame for training teachers and now, offers training in English language proficiency to foreign students through an understanding with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The VC said that right now, 66 international participants from 48 countries are enrolled in the International Training Programmes (ITP). “The curriculum for foreign students is designed on the basis of both on-site and face-to-face mode for both proficiency courses and need-based courses,” he said.

The Governor appreciated the academic efforts of the university and said such programmes would enhance India’s image in the world.

