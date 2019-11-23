Pastor found murdered at Kondapur

The pastor of a church in Andhra Pradesh was found murdered near a badminton academy in Masjid Banda of Kondapur late on Friday.

Gachibowli police identified the victim as Satyanarayana Reddy (46), native of Ramnagar in Musheerabad. He was the pastor at a church in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy was stabbed to death by unidentified persons while he was returning home from work on Friday night and police suspect land dispute could be the reason, as he has three plots in Kanna Rao Basti of Hafeezpet.

According to the police, the offence came to light at around 11 p.m. when one Siramasetty Venkata Srinivas saw the victim lying in a pool of blood near Venu Badminton Academy and alerted police. Reddy was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“When Mr. Srinivas, along with his friend Vijay, was going to the academy to play badminton, they saw a man lying unconscious with stabbing injuries and informed our police station. Soon a team was sent and the victim was shifted to the hospital,” Gachibowli police said, adding that Reddy has three stabbing injuries in abdomen.

A murder case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The police have said that investigation is underway and they are yet to identify the assailants.

In a separate incident, a 45-year-old businessman was hacked to death by a group of people in Mecca Colony in Kalapathar. Police suspect illicit relationship could be the reason for the murder of Mohammed Ahmed, which took place around 11 p.m. on Friday, while he was on his way to attend a marriage function.