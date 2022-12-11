Passport seva kendras to remain open on Dec. 17, 24

December 11, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

To bring down the long appointment cycle for submission of passport application, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, will keep the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and POPSKs open on December 17 and 24.

Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah has requested applicants to make use of the special drive and book fresh appointments or advance the long available appointments on the two upcoming Saturdays. He asked the people not to fall into the trap of touts for booking appointments.

