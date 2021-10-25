Hyderabad

Passing out parade of 22 CISF constables held

A passing out parade of twenty-two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constables of fire cadre was held on Monday at Fire & Disaster Management Institution(FSTI), a premier CISF institution here running under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) .

Amit Sharan, Deputy Inspector General of FSTI & CISF was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Sharan highlighted the unique role played by the fire wing of the CISF in various fire-fighting and rescue operations, and in saving precious lives and properties in the country.

Vice principal of FSTI Siddhartha Raha also spoke.


