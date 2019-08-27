Passing-out parade held at Hyderabad's Artillery Centre

A passing-out parade for 304 recruits conducted at the Artillery Centre here was reviewed by General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area Major General N. Srinivas Rao, who is also the Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, over the weekend.

He appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a high standard of drill in the attestation parade, lauded the efforts of Artillery Centre for improving the standards of training and also congratulated the parents of the young soldiers.

He also handed over medals to recruits for standing the best in drill, physical training, and weapon training. The medal for ‘Overall Best Recruit’ was awarded to recruit/Gunner Sagar Kshetri.

He also presented ‘Gaurav Padaks’ to parents and guardians for dedicating their wards to national service.

The GOC along with Artillery Centre Commandant R.R. Kumar interacted with parents.Earlier, Maj.Gen. Rao laid a wreath at the war memorial and paid tributes to martyr soldiers.

In a separate function, he conferred Harika Surapaneni, MS (Otorhinolaryngology) and Pradyut Waghray, MD (Chest), as ‘honorary consultants’ to ECHS Telangana and Andhra Sub Area under project ‘Sparsh’ for extending their services to the community.