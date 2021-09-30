Commandant of the Artillery Centre Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav presenting medals to the outstanding recruits during the Passing out Parade at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad

30 September 2021 21:54 IST

Some 410 recruits passed out of Artillery Centre-Hyderabad under COVID protocols in a grand passing out parade reviewed by Commandant Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav. The reviewing officer said the young soldiers should be prepared for all the challenges and follow the principle of service before self. The soldiers took the oath of allegiance and service to the nation. Medal for overall best recruit was awarded to Gunner (Gnr) Panchenavar Iranna and Gnr (OpR) Raja Nayak, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising