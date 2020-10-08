Passengers should wear mask throughout train journey: GM

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Thursday advised passengers travelling in long distance trains to wear masks throughout the journey.

He appealed to all his officers and staff to be very cautious, vigilant and careful at all times during the pandemic situation, by maintaining six feet social distancing norms, compulsorily wear masks in public places and wash hands frequently with soap and water.

“Proper sanitation at all railway stations and passenger trains should be done to ensure the safety of passengers,” he said.

He later administered a pledge to officers and staff at Rail Nilayam as part of the ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign. About eight more special trains between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Lingampalli-Kakinada Town-Lingampalli, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Shalimar-Secunderabad will operate later this month in addition to the existing services, a press release said.