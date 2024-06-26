ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger nabbed at Hyderabad’s RGIA with concealed gold worth ₹58.8 lakh

Published - June 26, 2024 12:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized gold worth ₹58.8 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Monday. The gold was concealed inside his rectum, said the officials.  

The passenger was booked after he was detained at the arrivals on Monday. “The gold, in paste form weighing 806 grams valued at ₹58.8 lakh was found concealed. The same was recovered and seized from him,” said the officials. A case was booked and the passenger was detained for questioning, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US