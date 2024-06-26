GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passenger nabbed at Hyderabad’s RGIA with concealed gold worth ₹58.8 lakh

Published - June 26, 2024 12:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized gold worth ₹58.8 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Monday. The gold was concealed inside his rectum, said the officials.  

The passenger was booked after he was detained at the arrivals on Monday. “The gold, in paste form weighing 806 grams valued at ₹58.8 lakh was found concealed. The same was recovered and seized from him,” said the officials. A case was booked and the passenger was detained for questioning, officials said.

