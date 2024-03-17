Passenger flees with cab in Shamshabad

March 17, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man fled with a car that he had hired in Shamshabad on Thursday. The suspect booked a sedan on a taxi aggregator app from Serilingampally to Pallaruguda. He then asked the driver to halt at a popular restaurant for lunch, where he asked for his phone to make a call, and fled with the car.

“The driver was having lunch when the suspect faked a phone call. He requested the driver for his phone citing network issues and drove away with the car,” Station House Officer of RGIA Police Station K Balaraju explained.

Kotla Moshi, the cab driver, and resident of Manikonda filed a complaint with the RGIA Police. According to the police, the suspect is a repeat offender, who was involved in similar cases earlier. The investigation is underway by the crime branch to map and trace him, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was filed under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT