GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger flees with cab in Shamshabad

The suspect is a repeat offender: police

March 17, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man fled with a car that he had hired in Shamshabad on Thursday. The suspect booked a sedan on a taxi aggregator app from Serilingampally to Pallaruguda. He then asked the driver to halt at a popular restaurant for lunch, where he asked for his phone to make a call, and fled with the car.

“The driver was having lunch when the suspect faked a phone call. He requested the driver for his phone citing network issues and drove away with the car,” Station House Officer of RGIA Police Station K Balaraju explained.

Kotla Moshi, the cab driver, and resident of Manikonda filed a complaint with the RGIA Police. According to the police, the suspect is a repeat offender, who was involved in similar cases earlier. The investigation is underway by the crime branch to map and trace him, the official said.

The case was filed under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.