HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger discontent at Hyderabad airport as SpiceJet flight to Tirupati faces technical delay

SpiceJet’s SG 2696 flight, originally scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 6.00 a.m., finally took off at 8.20 a.m. and touched down at Tirupati Airport at 9.24 am.

July 11, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
An inside view of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. File photo

An inside view of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. File photo

Tension mounted among travelers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 morning as a SpiceJet flight destined for Tirupati experienced a delay of more than two hours. The airline’s representatives attributed the delay to a technical glitch in the aircraft.

SpiceJet’s SG 2696 flight, originally scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 6.00 a.m., finally took off at 8.20 a.m. and touched down at Tirupati Airport at 9.24 am, significantly behind its intended arrival time of 7.20 a.m.

Mahesh Kumar Keethi, a passenger on the flight, speaking to The Hindu said that the boarding process had commenced on time, and it was only upon reaching the aircraft that they were informed about the technical issue. After a considerable wait, buses were arranged to transport them back to the terminal. The delay proved particularly challenging for many passengers, including children and elderly individuals, who had experienced significant inconvenience due to the early departure from their homes and the subsequent delay. Moreover, several travellers had planned their visit to religious destinations with the intention of reaching their destination early and completing their darshan on time.

The unexpected delay forced numerous individuals who had booked morning darshans at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple to revise their entire schedules. “I had planned to walk from Tirupati to Tirumala on foot, which is no longer feasible,” added Mr. Mahesh.

Meanwhile, a representative from SpiceJet informed The Hindu that the delay was due to a technical issue. As soon as the problem was identified, the Chief Security Officer was notified, and all passengers were escorted back to the terminal. The airline ensured that the travelers were provided with breakfast, refreshments, and medications to those in need, to minimize any inconvenience caused.

Related Topics

air transport / Hyderabad / aviation safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.