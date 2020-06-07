Hyderabad

Pass students based on internal marks: BJP

‘Spurt in COVID-19 cases cause for ’

The BJP has urged the government to consider suggestion of the High Court to promote Class X students on the basis of their internal marks without conducting the exams, considering it is busy in containing spread of coronavirus.

MLC and Greater Hyderabad City president N Ramachander Rao said as there is spurt in COVID-19 cases in the State, and this is causing much consternation among Class X students and their parents. The State government should follow the example of the Punjab government in promoting all its Class X students without conducting any exams, he said.

While welcoming the decision of the government to defer Class X examinations, Mr. Rao said students can not take so much stress and they are not mentally prepared to write the exams in the present situation of coronavirus. Therefore the prospect of taking the internal marks into consideration should be seriously examined, he said. The MLC also demanded the government to bear transport charges of lecturers attending Intermediate paper valuation works from various places, particularly from Vikarabad, Chevella and Hayathnagar. The Education Department has issued two orders on June 5 and 6 directing deduction of transport allowances of those using RTC buses to reach the valuation centres. These lectures were not being supplied masks and sanitisers as promised by the government, he claimed.

The BJP leader wanted the government to follow the standard procedure in appointment of Public Prosecutors (PPs). At present, PPs posts are being filled by conducting exams on a cadre basis and another one is selection of practising lawyers of the Bar Council called as “Tenure PPs” by a panel for a period of three years. It is not fair to ignore the ‘Tenure PPs’ for the 287 vacant posts since they bring much needed experience to the judicial system.

