‘Pass resolution against farmer bills in Assembly’

Chief Minister is backing Modi, alleges TPCC chief

Questioning the TRS government’s sincerity on their opposition to the three farmers bills, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to convene a special session of the Assembly and pass a unanimous resolution against the bills.

Speaking to reporters through online platform Zoom, he asked the Chief Minister to pass new laws in the State Legislature under Article 254(2) of the Constitution to override the Central laws.

He said Mr. Rao should emulate the Congress-ruled States in opposing the new Central laws. “The Chief Minister is still backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the bills, and his opposition to the bills is just a lip service,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy announced that the Congress would organise massive protests before the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and district Collectorates on Friday as part of nationwide agitation demanding withdrawal of controversial agricultural laws.

Besides holding protests at all district headquarters on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), he said that the Congress would also launch a signature campaign against the new laws. He said that the party plans to collect nearly two crore signatures from across the country and they would be submitted to President Ramnath Kovind by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on November 14.

The TPCC chief said that all the three new laws do not favour farmers but were brought in for corporate houses like Adanis, Ambanis, Walmart, Amazon, among others.

Recalling the crop loan waiver from the Congress-led UPA government, he said the party always stood for farmers. He also reminded the crop loan waiver by the Congress government in the united Andhra Pradesh. Further, he said farmers were also given interest-free loans, quality and free power, besides ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

‘Will win Dubbaka bypoll’

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy said the Congress is all set to win Dubbak by-election as there is resentment among people towards the TRS government.

The press conference was also addressed by All India Kisan & Mazdoor Congress vice president M. Kodanda Reddy.