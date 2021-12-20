Pass all students who appeared for Inter exams: NSUI

Immediate removal of officials who played a role in the ‘inappropriate exam results’ sought

Leaders of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) continued its protests demanding justice for Intermediate first year students on Monday.

All the students who had appeared for the examination should be passed was the major demand. NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat said justice should also be done to families who lost a son or daughter after results were declared.

At least three students in the State had ended their lives, and others attempted harming themselves, after the Intermediate First results were declared last week. Student wing organisations, including NSUI, blamed the government's poor infrastructure for ensuring online classes, particularly in rural Telangana, and conducting the examinations abruptly just after a few weeks of classroom teaching as the reasons. Deaths following the results were reported from Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

The NSUI had also given a call for bandh of educational institutions on Monday, to protest the government’s lukewarm response to the issue and the Ministry of Education’s attempts to suppress the whole episode.

According to NSUI’s Venkat, to ensure safety of Intermediate students, all those who had attempted the exam must be declared passed. Staging protests with several activists here, he also demanded that the government immediately remove the officials who played a role in the “inappropriate exam results” which resulted in student deaths.

Several activists were prevented by police officers at the protests and later shifted to police stations detaining them briefly.