Pashamylaram industrial park to get CETP

Initial capacity is to treat 480 KLD wastewater

Ramky Enviro Engineers has bagged a contract to develop a zero liquid discharge common effluent treatment plant (ZLD-CETP) at the TSIIC Industrial Park at Pashamylaram here.

It will be developing the facility on a DBFOT (design-build-finance-operate-transfer) basis. The plant will be equipped to treat and recycle industrial wastewater and expected to help curb illegal wastewater discharge as well as reduce demand on groundwater.

The plant can treat 480 kilo litre industrial wastewater daily and is proposed to expand to 1000 KL per day, the environment management services firm said in a release on Tuesday.

MD and CEO Goutham Reddy said the CETP will be an environmentally friendly plant providing treated wastewater for reuse by the industries and proposes to utilise environment friendly natural gas.

TSIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Venkat Narasimha Reddy said there was a massive demand for the CETP with ZLD from the industry. The project has been initiated to address the increasing requirements and is expected to be operational in next 8 to 9 months.