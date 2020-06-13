Party is exploring legal options against TS Police: Uttam Reddy

Alleging that a few police officials were acting as agents of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said the party would take up the issue with the Centre and the Governor besides approaching the High Court.

Speaking to reporters along with MLA T. Jagga Reddy, former MLC Shabbir Ali and former MP Mallu Ravi here, he said some police officials were misusing their position forgetting that they are public servants.

Referring to the arrests of Congress leaders headed to Godavari projects across the State on Saturday, he asked DGP M. Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar whether the COVID-19 restrictions were applicable only to Opposition parties. “I have written a letter to the DGP but there is no response,” he said.

The police did not act when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gathered people in large numbers at Kondapochamma project site and converted the event into a political meeting. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao was also allowed to conduct an event at Ranga Naik Sagar project where he criticised the Congress party in his speech. Similarly, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Power Minister Jagadish Reddy were conducting meetings but no COVID-19 guidelines seemed to apply to them.

The TPCC chief criticised the Chief Minister saying even after six years in power, the TRS government had failed to complete 33 irrigation projects which were under construction since June 2014. “If we want to see the project status and explain the reasons to people, we are stopped by the police despite following all guidelines,” he rued.

Mr. Reddy said the Krishna river project visit was also not allowed and all Congress leaders had been arrested. “When our CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka wanted to go to the Secretariat to meet the Ministers to submit a representation on the issue of high power bills, he was put under house arrest,” he said.