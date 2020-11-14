Party charity shelled out ₹11.50 cr. for relief: Akbar

‘Our opponents have done little to help people in crisis’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator and Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday said that the party-associated charitable organisations had spent around ₹11.50 crore on relief work during the lockdown and flooding of the city, even as he tore into his opponents for criticising the party and alleged that they had ‘done little’ to ameliorate the situation of those in crisis.

The relief measures, Mr. Owaisi said, included dry ration packets, cooked food packets, and financial assistance to 23 women whose wedding were planned in the near future, but who lost their belongings during the floods. He also said that kits containing 33 items including clothes, utensils and essential items were given to those who were affected.

“During the lockdown, Salar-e-Millat Education Trust gave 1 lakh ration kits, which were not only distributed in Chandrayagutta constituency, but also in areas where people were hungry,” he said, adding that another 1 lakh packs of cooked food were distributed.

Mr. Owaisi said that since the flooding, the Owaisi Group of Hospitals has organised several health camps and its 100 doctors have treated around 24,900 patients. Each patient has been given free medicines, worth up to ₹3,000 and that a total of ₹1.20 crore has been spent to organise these free health camps.

He said that several cabs and autos were submerged in flood waters, which had affected livelihoods. The Owaisi brothers-led charitable wing will give financial assistance to repair as many as 46 cars, 36 autos and five two-wheelers. Similarly, financial assistance to 29 kirana and general store owners is being given, he said.

He added that MIM had represented to the government the issue of compensation to those whose homes were affected by the floods. He said he would only accept criticism if his opponents had spent this much money for relief work.