Partnership to help women entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD

20 July 2020 22:33 IST

TiE Hyderabad and SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX) have joined hands to provide incubation support for women entrepreneurs participating in TiE Women Mentor Camps.

Their partnership is expected to benefit at least 70 women entrepreneurs. Under the partnership, the selected woman entrepreneurs will gets business incubation support, access to MakerSpace, IoT/ESDM CoE, rapid prototyping zones and access to seed fund and corporate connects.

A release from TiE Hyderabad said it will conduct a series of boot camps in the initial phase of building businesses, to nurture and get them access to seed funding, the market connects to validate the business models plus establish revenue traction. TiE Hyderabad President Sridhar Reddy said it is a win-win partnership, bolstering TiE Women members to gain structured incubation support in addition to TiE Mentoring.

Advertising

Advertising

“We foresee multiple synergies and are excited to partner with TiE Women initiatives in the Hyderabad Chapter. This strategically fits into SRIX objectives to encourage Women Entrepreneurship and provide them the much-needed incubation support during their early growth phase, said SRIX CEO Sreedevi Devireddy.

TiE Women was launched in March at Hyderabad Chapter of TIE, with an objective to select, mentor, showcase women-led companies from Telangana, agnostic of sectors, at any stage of business and potential to achieve global success through TiE Global platform, a release said.