‘Partner corporators for speedy progress of works’

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi during a review meeting with officials on progress of nala widening and flood prevention works in the city on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

08 June 2021 23:33 IST

Inform on ongoing developmental works: Mayor to officials

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has asked officials to inform corporators about all the ongoing developmental works in the city and make them partners in speedy progress of the works.

During a review meeting on Tuesday on the progress of nala widening and flood prevention works in L.B. Nagar, Saroornagar and Hayat Nagar circles, Ms. Vijayalakshmi noted that L.B. Nagar constituency was the worst hit during the floods in October last year.

In order to prevent such damage, works such as development of nalas, construction of box drains, construction of sluice vents, and desilting of nalas have been taken up, she said.

‘Share details’

She asked the officials to share the details of the ongoing works in all the three circles with the corporators concerned, and seek their cooperation in completion of the works on time.

Tour lined up

She said she will tour the L.B. Nagar zone soon, and inspect the developmental works. She urged the corporators to tour their respective areas and inspect the sanitation and other works so that the officials are alert.

L.B. Nagar Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy informed that 90% of the desilting works have been completed in the zone. As of now, all officials and staff are busy with ongoing vaccination programme in the city, he said, and assured that a special meeting will be organised with corporators and officials after the programme was finished.

He listed all the developmental works in the zone, with special reference to construction of sluice vents for lakes with an expenditure of ₹1.4 crore.

GHMC corporators from the L.B. Nagar zone, who attended the review meeting, gave an outline of the incomplete works in their purview, and explained the measures to be taken up for flood prevention.