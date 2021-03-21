Parties urge govt. to issue new ration cards

HYDERABAD

‘Restore ration cards cancelled to families who migrated to their native places after lockdown’

Not only the legislators of opposition parties but those belonging to the ruling party also requested the government to issue new ration (food security) cards to eligible families, as a large number of applications are pending.

The issue figured prominently during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Saturday. Members of TRS, MIM and BJP requested the government to restore the ration cards cancelled to families who migrated to their native places following the COVID lockdown. They returned to the city after ‘Unlock’ but are left with no ration cards.

TRS members G. Vittal Reddy and Y. Anjaiah said applications for new ration cards were pending in their constituencies Mudhole and Shadnagar, respectively. They also wanted sanction of new fair price shops or relocation of a few existing ones as several new Gram Panchayats were formed. They suggested that issuing new ration cards would not be a burden as illegal ration cards were cancelled on 14 grounds. BJP member M. Raghunandan Rao from Dubbak also made the same request.

Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala of MIM pointed out that families who left the city during the lockdown and returned later were shocked to find that their ration cards were cancelled and their attempts to get the cards restored were proving in vain.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, in his reply, said that the cards would automatically get cancelled if commodities were not taken for three months continuously, as is the provision. However, those who returned to the city could approach the officials concerned to get the cards restored or get sanctioned new ones.

He explained that of the 9,41,641 applications received for new ration cards, 3,59,974 were already issued new cards between June 2014 and June 2019 and the processing of another 4,88,750 applications was under way. The remaining applications were rejected. He also stated that against the Centre’s sanction of 53.46 lakh food security cards to Telangana following bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh covering 1.91 crore population, the State government had issued 33.95 lakh more cards taking the population covered to 2.79 crore.

In Hyderabad, 44,734 applicants were issued new cards and another 97,981 were pending.