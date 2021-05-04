Partial voluntary lockdown in Medak town

SANGAREDDY

04 May 2021 22:47 IST

Civic body imposes one-week curbs from May 5

Though the State government has been indecisive in imposing lockdown to check the corona pandemic, the local bodies become pro-active and were taking decision.

For instance, for the second time, the Medak Municipality has decided to impose voluntary partial lockdown for one week from May 5 to May 11. During these week days shops will remain open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All traders and other businessmen were asked to follow the instructions without fail.

The Medak town followed the same restrictions after passing a resolution from April 28 to May 4.

Advertising

Advertising

“Only one person from one home should come out for any emergency with mask. Action will be taken against those who violate the norm under prescribed Act,” said a release by Chandrapal, chairperson of the municipality.

Narayanakhed Municipality also passed a resolution to impose restrictions for one week from May 3. However, the decision was cancelled as per directions of the Collector.

According to sources, the municipality of Andol- Jogipet also passed a similar resolution.

However, when one shop was opened, municipal officials reportedly misbehaved and manhandled shop-owner, creating an embarrassing situation there by forcing municipal officials to change the decision.

On the other hand, the border checking with Karntaka has increased. “We are checking at borders and not allowing people from the neighbouring State to enter. The number of cases has relatively come down. Night curfew is being imposed strictly. People from the villages who come here will leave by the evening as they have to reach destinations. The town will be calm by 8.30 p.m.,” said Ravinder Reddy, Circle Inspector, Narayanakhed.