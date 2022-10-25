Partial solar eclipse: People throng the Godavari for holy dip

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL/BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM
October 25, 2022 22:32 IST

A priest closing a temple on account of the solar eclipse at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The historic Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple and all the subsidiary temples located within the temple complex in Dharmapuri of Jagtial district remained shut due to a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday.

Scores of denizens of the temple town and devotees from far and wide took a holy bath in the Godavari shortly after the celestial event on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the portals of the temple were closed (Dwara Bandhanam) at around 6 a.m. after performing abishekam and other daily rituals.

The temple doors will be reopened at 6 a.m. on Wednesday for purification rituals. Soon after performing “Samprokshana”, “Graha Shanti Homam” and other rituals, the devotees will be allowed for darshan of the temple deity on Wednesday morning, according to temple sources.

In Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district, the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple was closed for nearly 12 hours from 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Purification rituals were performed at the temple after the partial solar eclipse late on Tuesday evening, sources added.

Several historic temples including Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, Yadadri temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, Bhadrachalam, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteshwara Swamy temple, Kaleshwaram, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Sri Gnana Saraswati temple, Basar, in Nirmal district, also remained closed due to partial solar eclipse on Tuesday.

Hordes of devotees thronged the banks of the Godavari at Kaleshwaram after the partial solar eclipse late on Tuesday evening to perform “Grahana Dosha Nivarana” pujas after taking a holy bath near the “Triveni Sangamam” confluence point in the river.

Several devotees tried to capture the images of the partial solar eclipse on their smartphone cameras from the banks of the river evincing keen interest in the celestial event.

