Partial restrictions on visitors to GHMC head office

HYDERABAD

27 March 2021 01:08 IST

The GHMC has imposed partial restrictions on visitors to the head office in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Several positive cases have come out from various sections of GHMC too, a statement informed on Friday.

As per the advisory released by the GHMC, strict adherence should be observed to the COVID-19 protocol, including hand wash, masks and physical distance.

The statement urged the visitors, builders and contractors not to come to the head office, and instead, use My GHMC app for complaints and requests.

Alternatively, they may hand over the applications at the Grievance Cell near the entrance of the head office, it said.

It also asked the officials not to meet the staff working in sections under them as far as possible. Journalists will be given out the official information through Chief Public Relations Officer, and in case of any need, media representatives may meet the CPRO alone between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Journalists should not meet heads of the departments and section officers, the note said.