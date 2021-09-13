Parliamentary panel visits WE Hub

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women with WE Hub team during a visit to the incubator in Hyderabad on Monday.

13 September 2021 21:10 IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women on Monday visited WE Hub here, the incubator established by Telangana government to foster and promote women entrepreneurship.

The delegation of 15 MPs, led by committee chairperson Heena Gavit, interacted with startups and the WE Hub Team. Startups Hunar, Hecoll, Heamac, Merabills and Blubot presented their ideas and products to the committee. Innovative solutions for health tech, infratech, life sciences, pharma, logistics and FMCG sectors were showcased by the startups, the incubator said in a release.

“It was encouraging to see women entrepreneurs have a platform like WE Hub to support and scale them. While we are thrilled to hear about innovative solutions by women startups across sectors, it is far more interesting to see WE Hub working with other State governments like Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir in complementing efforts towards women entrepreneurship,” Dr. Gavit said.

WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said the committee highlighted the significance of providing safe workplaces for women and contributing effectively to economic empowerment of women.

Special Secretary to Telangana Department of Women and Child Development Divya Devarajan said the committee extended support to advance the work of WE Hub.