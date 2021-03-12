‘Parliamentary panel not coming to TS’

HYDERABAD

12 March 2021 00:13 IST

Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh has categorically denied any discussion in Parliamentary Committee about their reported visit to Telangana in April, as communicated by the State Forest Department on Wednesday.

He stated on Thursday, that there has been no proposal nor any discussion in the committee, on the reported five-day tour to study forestry and related topics in the Telangana State.

“It is highly irresponsible of the State Forest Department to put out such a completely baseless statement,” he said through a message. The Forest Department had issued a statement on Wednesday, informing of the tentative tour planned in April by the Parliamentary Standing Committee to study afforestation, forest rejuvenation, protection and other measures adopted for development of green cover in Telangana.

