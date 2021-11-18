Parliamentary panel for ban on alcohol in Tirupati

Telugu States close to my heart: TGV

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has recommended a ban on alcohol in Tirupati.

Speaking in Hyderabad, standing committee chairperson T.G. Venkatesh disclosed this on Wednesday. “Part of our report on tourism deals with ban on liquor near religious places. Gujarat is completely alcohol-free. We have recommended that Tirupati should also be made alcohol-free. The State government will have to take the decision,” said Mr. Venkatesh on the sidelines of the study tour by the standing committee. He shared details of a number of tourism initiatives being taken up by the Central government.

Andaman islands

“Maldives has islands which are operated and managed by hotels to promote tourism. We have identified two islands in the Andaman group to be used in a similar manner. It will take time but we are on course,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

The interests of the two Telugu States are close to my heart and I will ensure that more tourism projects come to the two States, said the Member of Parliament.