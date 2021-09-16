Parliament Committee visits Bharosa centre

Hyderabad

The Committee appreciated and lauded the efforts made by the Hyderabad City Police

Members of Parliament Committee for Women Safety visited the Bharosa Centre of Hyderabad City Police.

They interacted with Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police(Crimes & SIT) Shikha Goel, and Additional DCP Sirisha Raghavendra. The committee led by Dr. Heena Vijay Kumar Gavit, were explained the functioning of the Bharosa Centre, Child Friendly Court, Counselling Centres and all the facilities such as Legal Services, Counselling Services, Medical facilities, Child Recreation Room, Victim compensation services for POCSO and Rape cases etc, which is under one roof and is perhaps the only place in the country to have such facility. The Committee appreciated and lauded the efforts made by the Hyderabad City Police in this regard, police said.

In the last 6 years the Bharosa centre have touched the lives of more than 10,000 victim families including DV cases 7,536, POCSO cases 1,438, rape cases 465, other cases 973, totalling to 10,412.

