Parking ticket format prescribed

Exemption from payment if shopping bill is furnished

Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC on Thursday prescribed a format for the parking tickets issued to the customers by malls and multiplexes in the city.

The ticket should have name and address of the agency along with mobile number, clearly printed on the tickets, the notices issued in the name of the Director, EVDM said.

Parking tickets should be issued even in cases where parking fee is exempted. If parking fee is charged, the ticket should be stamped as ‘Paid’ and if exempted, it should be stamped ‘Exempted’.

The ticket format also displays details such as date, vehicle number, serial number, ‘In Time’ & ‘Out Time’, duration of parking, shopping bill amount, besides the signature of in-charge on the front side. Overleaf, latest parking rules issued by government in 2018 should be printed.

The notices mentioned that the Director, EVDM found certain shortfalls such as parking tickets not being issued to the customers, and complete details along with date & time not being furnished on the tickets.

The process of printing tickets in the format mentioned should be completed within a fortnight, after which the Directorate of EVDM will start inspections, and if found lacking in implementation, a penalty of ₹50,000 will be imposed as per the Telangana Apartments Act and Rules, 1987, the notices said.

As per the government orders issued three years ago with the purpose of regulating the parking fee, no charges should be collected for the first 30 minutes of the parking. Over 30 minutes and up to one hour of parking, no charges will be collected if the customer produces proof of shopping done in the respective mall or multiplex by way of bills. Parking will be charged in case no such bill is produced.

For duration over one hour, parking will be free if the customer produces a bill or movie ticket for an amount which is higher than the parking fee for the specific duration. If no such proof is provided, parking fee may be collected.