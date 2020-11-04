Parked train coaches gutted in fire

The rake was parked at the yard for a long time

Two out of 10 passenger coaches of Kacheguda-Mangalore Express were gutted in flames while they were parked at the yard in Medchal Railway Station here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

While one coach was completely burnt down, another was partially gutted in the fire.

Sources in the South Central Railway said that the staff noticed the flames around 1.45 p.m. and alerted the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department. The fire brigade reached the spot and the blaze was extinguished in an hour.

“It was not an electric short circuit, some miscreants must have lit a fire near the coaches and fled. The coaches have been halted at the yard for a long time and power supply was disconnected,” he said.

The SCR will launch an departmental inquiry to ascertain the exact reason behind the flames, the officer said.

A Jeedimetla Fire Service officer said that a call was received at 2 p.m. from the railway station and two fire tenders were pressed into service.