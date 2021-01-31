Hyderabad

Parkal TRS MLA’s house attacked

BJP workers allegedly attacked the house of TRS MLA from Parkal Challa Dharma Reddy at Hanamkonda on Sunday with stones and eggs in protest against his comments over donations raised for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Mr. Reddy said at a function earlier in the day that BJP collected funds without maintaining accounts. He alleged that ₹1,000 crore was received by the party in Telangana alone.

“At this rate, BJP will collect ₹29,000 crore from 29 States in the country.” Infuriated slogan shouting BJP activists gathered outside Mr. Reddy’s house and resorted to vandalism in the presence of police.

