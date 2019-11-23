Paris meeting seeks more info on Ramappa temple

The three-member delegation making a case for Ramappa Temple as a Unesco World Heritage Site has been asked to submit additional information by February 2020.

At the ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) meeting in Paris, the delegation led by B.V. Papa Rao, architect G.S.V. Surnarayana Murthy and Kakatiya Heritage Trustee, M. Pandu Ranga Rao, defended the Indian proposal before a panel of heritage experts. The ICOMOS evaluation is a multi-stage process where State Parties, in this case, India, are asked to send additional information before the 2nd ICOMOS World Heritage Panel Meeting in March. The proposal to get Ramappa Temple inscribed as a World Heritage Site began with the nomination of ‘The Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways’ made in 2014. The Ramappa Temple is built in a valley and is known for its sculptures and the quality of workmanship which has stood the test of time, including wars and earthquakes. The status of inscription of Ramappa Temple will be known in July 2020 when the World Heritage Committee, consisting of 21 member countries meets in China.