Parigi MPDO and 7 others in ACB net

Staff Reporter Hyderabad 01 April 2021 00:13 IST
Updated: 01 April 2021 00:14 IST

Pargi MPDO A Subash Chandra Goud and seven other outsourced employees working at his office were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh. They demanded ₹4.62 lakh from the complainant, Bantu Chakravarthi, a contractor from Gunthamarpally village in Sangareddy district. The accused, Mohammed Rafi Ahmed, engineering technical assistant, A Gopal, and K Srinivas, both technical assistants, accepted ₹2 lakh as initial payment on behalf of other accused, to record the works in M Book and pass the bills.

The other accused are A Narsimulu, additional programming officer, B Hanumanthu, V Narsimhulu, J. Jamla, all technical assistants. Another accused Anjalaiah is currently absconding.

They were arrested and produced before the Special Principal Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

