Pargi MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy survived an accident with injuries when a private vehicle hit his car from behind near Shabad of Rangareddy district on Friday night. Police said that the accident took place around 9.30 p.m. when the MLA along with his gunman was coming to Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy suffered a fracture in the right leg, while his gunman and driver sustained minor injuries. “A private vehicle driven at a great speed hit MLA’s vehicle from behind, as a result, it overturned and came to a grinding halt only after hitting an electric pole,” Cyberabad police said. Initially, Mr. Reddy was rushed to Bhaskar Medical College and General Hospital in Moinabad and from there he was shifted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.
Pargi MLA injured in accident
