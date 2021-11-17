Parents urged to give top priority to girls’ education

Hyderabad

17 November 2021 20:33 IST

Education Minister attends Women’s College convocation

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has promised to take up the issue of giving university status to Women’s College, Koti, with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at the XVI Convocation of University College for Women on Wednesday, she said that a new hostel would be constructed so that more girls can be accommodated. She exhorted parents to give top priority to education of the girl child. Later, graduates who successfully completed their courses were awarded degrees.

Of the total 1,006 students including 12 foreign students who appeared for the exams, 962 have passed with an overall pass percentage of 95.63%. Students of all the three courses fared well ( B.A. 95.94%, B.Com 95.86%, and B.Sc. 95.39%). A total of eight gold medals were presented to students who excelled in different courses.

Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University Prof. D. Ravinder, who presided, requested the State government to recognise University College for Women as Telangana’s first women’s varsity.

IAS officer of Karnataka and alumnus of the college Hephsiba R. Korlapati recollected her college days and urged students to dream big and achieve success in life to make the alma mater proud. Chairperson of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) Prof. R. Limbadri, Controller of Examinations, OU, Prof. B. Srinagesh, college principal Prof. M. Vijjulatha, vice-principal Dr. M. Kavitha, controller of examinations of the college Dr. B. Shailaja were present.