Paramilitary forces to be rushed if need arises: Kishan

HYDERABAD

14 October 2020 00:55 IST

Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that if need arises, the MHA was ready to rush paramilitary forces, including CISF and CRPF, to assist the local authorities in relief activities.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday night, he said that IMD has issued warning to Hyderabad and nearby areas of heavy rains for the next two days. It has been raining relentlessly for the past few days in Telangana State and low lying areas have been flooded due to heavy rains.

“I request all citizens in low lying and flooded areas to stay alert and ensure no one goes out unless absolutely necessary in these rains,” he said.

Further, he requested volunteers and citizens to assist officials in this critical times. “We should make sure any previous incidents like people falling into manholes and losing their lives do not happen. I have personally spoken to NDRF, DGP and kept a team ready for flood assistance. Two more teams will be reaching Hyderabad by tonight to assist in relief programmes across Hyderabad and Telangana State,” he pointed out.

He urged everyone to stay indoors and stay strong. In case of any emergency, please do reach out to officials and they shall ensure all the assistance to citizens, he added.